Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (5-2) and Houston Astros (3-5) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on April 8.

The Minnesota Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (1-0, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Luis Garcia (0-1, 5.40 ERA).

Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

Houston has played as an underdog of -105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (36 total, 4.5 per game).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.77 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

