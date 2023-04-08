The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia leads Texas in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.462) and OPS (.819) this season.
  • In 57.1% of his seven games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in four games this year (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender four home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Steele (0-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • His last time out was in relief on Friday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
  • The 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .667 WHIP ranks third, and 12 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
