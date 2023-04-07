Yordan Alvarez -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .348.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Alvarez is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Alvarez has gotten a hit in all six games this season, with more than one hit once.

In six games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Alvarez has driven in a run in five games this year (83.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings