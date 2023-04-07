Alperen Sengun and LaMelo Ball are two players to watch when the Houston Rockets (20-60) and the Charlotte Hornets (26-54) face off at Spectrum Center on Friday. Gametime is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Rockets vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Sengun, Ball and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Rockets' Last Game

The Rockets were victorious in their previous game versus the Nuggets, 124-103, on Tuesday. Jalen Green was their leading scorer with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 32 6 4 1 0 4 Kevin Porter Jr. 20 3 9 2 0 5 Alperen Sengun 20 10 7 3 1 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun leads his team in rebounds per game (8.8), and also averages 14.8 points and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Green leads the Rockets at 22.2 points per game, while also averaging 3.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr. puts up a team-leading 5.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 19 points and 5.4 rebounds, shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kenyon Martin Jr. puts up 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 57% from the floor.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Porter Jr. 21.2 4.7 5.2 1.7 0.1 3.4 Jalen Green 25.6 2.9 4 0.8 0.1 2.4 Alperen Sengun 14 8.3 3.8 1 0.8 0.3 Jabari Smith Jr. 14.2 8.5 1.6 0.7 0.7 1.1 Kenyon Martin Jr. 14.6 5 1.1 0.3 0.5 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.