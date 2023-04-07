The Houston Rockets (20-60) hope to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (26-54) on April 7, 2023.

Rockets vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Rockets Stats Insights

This season, the Rockets have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.

Houston is 9-14 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at fourth.

The Rockets score 110.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets give up.

Houston has an 11-8 record when putting up more than 117.5 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets average 110.8 points per game in home games, compared to 110.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.2 points per contest.

Defensively Houston has played better in home games this season, surrendering 115.1 points per game, compared to 122.7 in road games.

The Rockets are draining 10.5 three-pointers per game, which is 0.1 fewer than they're averaging on the road (10.6). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 32.8% at home and 32.6% in road games.

Rockets Injuries