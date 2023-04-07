How to Watch the Rockets vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (20-60) hope to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (26-54) on April 7, 2023.
Rockets vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
Rockets Stats Insights
- This season, the Rockets have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.
- Houston is 9-14 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at fourth.
- The Rockets score 110.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets give up.
- Houston has an 11-8 record when putting up more than 117.5 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets average 110.8 points per game in home games, compared to 110.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.2 points per contest.
- Defensively Houston has played better in home games this season, surrendering 115.1 points per game, compared to 122.7 in road games.
- The Rockets are draining 10.5 three-pointers per game, which is 0.1 fewer than they're averaging on the road (10.6). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 32.8% at home and 32.6% in road games.
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae'Sean Tate
|Out
|Knee
