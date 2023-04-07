The Houston Rockets' (20-60) injury report has just one player listed heading into their Friday, April 7 matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (26-54) at Spectrum Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Rockets won on Tuesday 124-103 over the Nuggets. Jalen Green's team-high 32 points paced the Rockets in the win.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae'Sean Tate SF Out Knee 9.1 3.8 2.7

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Shoulder), Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable (Toe), Terry Rozier: Out (Foot), Gordon Hayward: Out (Ankle), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), P.J. Washington: Out (Foot), LaMelo Ball: Out For Season (Ankle), Mark Williams: Questionable (Ankle)

Rockets vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets average 110.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets allow.

Houston is 11-8 when scoring more than 117.5 points.

On offense, the Rockets have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 112.8 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 110.7 they've put up over the course of this season.

Houston knocks down 4.0 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.5 (29th in the league) compared to its opponents' 14.5.

The Rockets average 107.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (29th in the league), and allow 117.3 points per 100 possessions (29th in the NBA).

Rockets vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Rockets -4.5 229

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.