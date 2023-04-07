The Charlotte Hornets (26-54) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (20-60) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW.

Rockets vs. Hornets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Rockets -2.5 -

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • A total of 40 of Houston's 80 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
  • So far this season, the Rockets have compiled a 33-47-0 record against the spread.
  • Houston has won three of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Houston has won two of its three games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Rockets, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Rockets vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Rockets vs Hornets Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Rockets 0 0% 110.7 221.7 118.8 236.3 229.6
Hornets 0 0% 111.0 221.7 117.5 236.3 229.3

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • The Rockets are 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall in their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have gone over the total six times.
  • Against the spread, Houston has played better when playing at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 14 times in 39 road games.
  • The Rockets put up 110.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets give up.
  • When Houston puts up more than 117.5 points, it is 14-5 against the spread and 11-8 overall.

Rockets vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Rockets and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Rockets 33-47 1-2 40-40
Hornets 37-43 29-33 34-46

Rockets vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Rockets Hornets
110.7
Points Scored (PG)
 111.0
28
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
14-5
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-3
11-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 14-4
118.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.5
27
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
13-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 17-8
11-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 15-10

