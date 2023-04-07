The Charlotte Hornets (26-54) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (20-60) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW.

Rockets vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -2.5 -

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

A total of 40 of Houston's 80 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

So far this season, the Rockets have compiled a 33-47-0 record against the spread.

Houston has won three of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Houston has won two of its three games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rockets, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Rockets vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Rockets vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 0 0% 110.7 221.7 118.8 236.3 229.6 Hornets 0 0% 111.0 221.7 117.5 236.3 229.3

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

The Rockets are 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have gone over the total six times.

Against the spread, Houston has played better when playing at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 14 times in 39 road games.

The Rockets put up 110.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets give up.

When Houston puts up more than 117.5 points, it is 14-5 against the spread and 11-8 overall.

Rockets vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Rockets and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 33-47 1-2 40-40 Hornets 37-43 29-33 34-46

Rockets vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Rockets Hornets 110.7 Points Scored (PG) 111.0 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 14-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-3 11-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 14-4 118.8 Points Allowed (PG) 117.5 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 13-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-8 11-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-10

