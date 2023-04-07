The Houston Rockets (20-60), on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, hope to snap a six-game road losing skid at the Charlotte Hornets (26-54).

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Hornets matchup in this article.

Rockets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

BSSE and SportsNet SW Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Rockets vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Rockets are being outscored by 8.1 points per game with a -652 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.7 points per game (28th in the NBA) and allow 118.8 per outing (27th in the league).

The Hornets have been outscored by 6.5 points per game (posting 111 points per game, 27th in league, while allowing 117.5 per outing, 22nd in NBA) and have a -520 scoring differential.

The two teams average 221.7 points per game combined, 7.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 236.3 points per game, 7.3 more points than this contest's over/under.

Houston is 30-44-6 ATS this season.

Charlotte has won 34 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 46 times.

