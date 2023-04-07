Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .263.
- Grossman has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one of six games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 10.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.8 per game).
- Stroman (1-0) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday, March 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (1.000), and 11th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.