The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Mitch Garver At The Plate (2022)

  • Garver hit .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 53.7% of his games last season (29 of 54), Garver got a base hit, and in nine of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He hit a home run in 10 games a year ago (out of 54 opportunities, 18.5%), going deep in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Garver picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his 54 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 13.0% of those contests (seven). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored in 20 of 54 games last year (37.0%), including three multi-run games (5.6%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 30
.217 AVG .200
.340 OBP .261
.325 SLG .467
5 XBH 12
2 HR 8
9 RBI 15
20/15 K/BB 33/8
1 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 30
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (53.3%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (16.7%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (36.7%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (30.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • The Cubs will look to Stroman (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, March 30, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (1.000), and 11th in K/9 (12).
