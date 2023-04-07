Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-42) battle the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) on April 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

In games Dallas shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 26-16 overall.

The Mavericks are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 21st.

The Mavericks put up only two more points per game (114.2) than the Bulls allow (112.2).

When Dallas scores more than 112.2 points, it is 26-15.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Mavericks have performed better in home games this season, averaging 115.4 points per game, compared to 113.1 per game in away games.

When playing at home, Dallas is surrendering 3.6 fewer points per game (112) than in road games (115.6).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Mavericks have played worse when playing at home this year, sinking 14.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 15.5 per game and a 37.6% percentage when playing on the road.

Mavericks Injuries