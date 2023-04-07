Two of the NBA's top players will be squaring off when Luka Doncic (32.7 points per game, second in league) and the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) welcome in Zach LaVine (24.9, 15th) and the Chicago Bulls (38-42) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Bulls matchup.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 114.2 points per game (16th in the league) while allowing 113.8 per contest (15th in the NBA). They have a +30 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls score 113.2 points per game (20th in NBA) and allow 112.2 (seventh in league) for a +81 scoring differential overall.

These teams rack up a combined 227.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 226 combined points per game, 4.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Dallas has compiled a 29-47-4 ATS record so far this year.

Chicago has put together a 39-40-1 record against the spread this season.

Mavericks and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +60000 +20000 +950 Bulls +100000 +30000 +600

