Two of the NBA's top players will be squaring off when Luka Doncic (32.7 points per game, second in league) and the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) welcome in Zach LaVine (24.9, 15th) and the Chicago Bulls (38-42) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Bulls Moneyline
DraftKings Mavericks (-7.5) 221.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mavericks (-7.5) 221.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mavericks (-7.5) 222 -323 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Mavericks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

  • The Mavericks average 114.2 points per game (16th in the league) while allowing 113.8 per contest (15th in the NBA). They have a +30 scoring differential overall.
  • The Bulls score 113.2 points per game (20th in NBA) and allow 112.2 (seventh in league) for a +81 scoring differential overall.
  • These teams rack up a combined 227.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams score 226 combined points per game, 4.5 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Dallas has compiled a 29-47-4 ATS record so far this year.
  • Chicago has put together a 39-40-1 record against the spread this season.

Mavericks and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Mavericks +60000 +20000 +950
Bulls +100000 +30000 +600

