The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Orioles.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung has seven hits and an OBP of .375, both of which lead Texas hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
  • Jung is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • This year, Jung has totaled at least one hit in five of six games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Jung has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 10.4 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.70 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stroman (1-0) starts for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, March 30, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.000 WHIP ranks 26th, and 12 K/9 ranks 11th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.