Jalen Green and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be facing the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Green, in his previous game (April 4 win against the Nuggets) produced 32 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Below, we dig into Green's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.2 25.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 2.9 Assists 4.5 3.7 4.0 PRA 31.5 29.7 32.5 PR -- 26 28.5 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Hornets

Green has taken 17.9 shots per game this season and made 7.5 per game, which account for 18.7% and 17.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 21.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Green's opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Rockets rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.8.

The Hornets are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 117.5 points per game.

The Hornets give up 46.2 rebounds per contest, ranking 29th in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 22nd-ranked team in the league, allowing 26 assists per game.

The Hornets give up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Jalen Green vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 40 41 5 7 4 0 0

