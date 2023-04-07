On Friday, Ezequiel Duran (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate (2022)

Duran hit .236 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Duran reached base via a hit in 37 of 58 games last season (63.8%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (10 of them).

In five of 58 games last year, he hit a long ball (8.6%). He went deep in 2.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Duran drove in a run in 25.9% of his games last year (15 of 58), with two or more RBIs in six of those games (10.3%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He crossed home plate safely in 23 of 58 games last year (39.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 24 GP 34 .232 AVG .238 .276 OBP .278 .427 SLG .325 8 XBH 8 4 HR 1 9 RBI 16 16/5 K/BB 38/7 2 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 34 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (67.6%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (35.3%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.9%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (26.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)