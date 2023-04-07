Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ezequiel Duran (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate (2022)
- Duran hit .236 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Duran reached base via a hit in 37 of 58 games last season (63.8%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (10 of them).
- In five of 58 games last year, he hit a long ball (8.6%). He went deep in 2.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Duran drove in a run in 25.9% of his games last year (15 of 58), with two or more RBIs in six of those games (10.3%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He crossed home plate safely in 23 of 58 games last year (39.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|34
|.232
|AVG
|.238
|.276
|OBP
|.278
|.427
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|16
|16/5
|K/BB
|38/7
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|34
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (67.6%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (14.7%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (35.3%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.9%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (26.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Stroman (1-0) starts for the Cubs, his second this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, March 30, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (1.000), and 11th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
