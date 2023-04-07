How to Watch the Astros vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field. Sonny Gray will be on the mound for Minnesota, with first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 14th in Major League Baseball with seven home runs.
- Houston ranks 23rd in the majors with a .366 team slugging percentage.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Houston has scored 34 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Astros are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .342.
- The Astros rank 17th in strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.
- Houston has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.02 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- Astros pitchers have a 1.369 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jose Urquidy will get the start for the Astros, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/1/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-4
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Lucas Giolito
|4/2/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-3
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Mike Clevinger
|4/3/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-6
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Matthew Boyd
|4/4/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-3
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Matt Manning
|4/5/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-2
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|4/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Sonny Gray
|4/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Joe Ryan
|4/9/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tyler Mahle
|4/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Roansy Contreras
|4/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Mitch Keller
|4/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Rich Hill
