Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Eduardo Rodriguez) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)
- Alvarez had 144 hits and a .416 on-base percentage.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked seventh, his on-base percentage ranked second, and he was second in the league in slugging.
- Alvarez got a hit in 97 of 148 games last season, with multiple hits in 43 of those games.
- He went yard in 34 of 148 games in 2022 (23.0%), including 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez drove in a run in 48.0% of his 148 games last year, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of them (26). He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.
- In 72 of 148 games last year (48.6%) he touched home plate, and in 26 of those games (17.6%) he scored more than once.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|63
|.296
|AVG
|.318
|.401
|OBP
|.432
|.624
|SLG
|.600
|41
|XBH
|27
|20
|HR
|17
|47
|RBI
|50
|59/43
|K/BB
|47/44
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|70
|53 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (62.9%)
|19 (24.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (34.3%)
|36 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (51.4%)
|19 (24.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (21.4%)
|34 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|37 (52.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (5.06), 36th in WHIP (.938), and 43rd in K/9 (8.4).
