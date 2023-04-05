The Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles will play on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, at 2:05 PM ET. Jacob deGrom will start for Texas, aiming to shut down Anthony Santander and company.

Rangers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers ranked eighth-best in MLB action last season with 198 total home runs.

Last year the Rangers ranked 13th in the majors with a .395 slugging percentage.

Texas went 19-12 over the 31 games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Baltimore ranked 20th in the majors with 674 total runs scored last season.

Last year the Rangers ranked 25th in baseball with a .301 on-base percentage.

Texas had an 8.3 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 21st in the majors.

Texas had the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors last season.

The Rangers ranked 24th in MLB with a combined 1.343 WHIP last season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will look to deGrom (0-0) in his second start this season.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Phillies W 11-7 Home Jacob deGrom Aaron Nola 4/1/2023 Phillies W 16-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zack Wheeler 4/2/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Martín Pérez Bailey Falter 4/3/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Home Jon Gray Kyle Bradish 4/4/2023 Orioles L 7-2 Home Andrew Heaney Kyle Gibson 4/5/2023 Orioles - Home Jacob deGrom Kyle Gibson 4/7/2023 Cubs - Away Nathan Eovaldi Justin Steele 4/8/2023 Cubs - Away Martín Pérez Jameson Taillon 4/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jon Gray Drew Smyly 4/10/2023 Royals - Home Andrew Heaney Zack Greinke 4/11/2023 Royals - Home Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles

