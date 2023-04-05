Nate Lowe -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on April 5 at 2:05 PM ET.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate (2022)

Lowe put together 179 hits and a .360 OBP while slugging .492.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked ninth, his on-base percentage ranked 27th, and he was 16th in the league in slugging.

Lowe had a hit in 113 of 157 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 54 of those games.

He homered in 27 of 157 games in 2022 (17.2%), including 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his 157 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 8.9% of them (14). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 42.0% of his games last season (66 of 157), he scored at least one run, and in seven (4.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 79 GP 78 .280 AVG .322 .346 OBP .373 .434 SLG .547 24 XBH 32 10 HR 17 27 RBI 49 73/27 K/BB 74/23 1 SB 1 Home Away 79 GP 78 50 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 63 (80.8%) 24 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 30 (38.5%) 31 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.9%) 10 (12.7%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (21.8%) 21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 35 (44.9%)

