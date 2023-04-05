The Sacramento Kings (48-31) hope to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (37-42) on April 5, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Mavericks vs. Kings Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Mavericks Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 49.2% the Kings allow to opponents.
  • Dallas has a 22-14 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.2% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.
  • The Mavericks put up only four fewer points per game (114.1) than the Kings allow (118.1).
  • When Dallas scores more than 118.1 points, it is 20-12.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Mavericks are putting up 115.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.1 more points than they're averaging in away games (113.1).
  • When playing at home, Dallas is allowing 3.8 fewer points per game (111.8) than on the road (115.6).
  • The Mavericks are draining 14.7 treys per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.8 fewer threes and 1.1% points worse than they're averaging away from home (15.5, 37.6%).

Mavericks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Kyrie Irving Questionable Rest
Luka Doncic Questionable Rest

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.