The Dallas Mavericks (37-42) have two players on the injury report, including Kyrie Irving, in their matchup with the Sacramento Kings (48-31) at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, April 5 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Mavericks fell in their most recent outing 132-130 in OT against the Hawks on Sunday. In the loss, Irving paced the Mavericks with 41 points.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyrie Irving PG Questionable Rest 27 5.1 5.5 Luka Doncic PG Questionable Rest 32.8 8.7 8.1

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Matthew Dellavedova: Out (Finger)

Mavericks vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA

Mavericks Season Insights

The 114.1 points per game the Mavericks put up are just four fewer points than the Kings give up (118.1).

Dallas is 20-12 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

In their last 10 games, the Mavericks have been racking up 118.1 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 114.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Dallas connects on 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) while shooting 37.1% from deep (ninth-best in the NBA). It is making four more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 11.1 per game while shooting 35.1%.

The Mavericks rank eighth in the NBA with 114.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 20th in the league defensively with 113.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Mavericks vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -6.5 242

