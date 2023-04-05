The Dallas Mavericks (37-42), on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET, hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Sacramento Kings (48-31).

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Kings matchup in this article.

Mavericks vs. Kings Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Kings Moneyline
DraftKings Mavericks (-6.5) 241.5 -255 +215 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mavericks (-6.5) 241.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mavericks (-6.5) 241.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Mavericks vs. Kings Betting Trends

  • The Mavericks average 114.1 points per game (16th in the league) while giving up 113.8 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +26 scoring differential overall.
  • The Kings put up 121.4 points per game (first in league) while allowing 118.1 per contest (26th in NBA). They have a +257 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
  • The teams average 235.5 points per game combined, 6.0 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams give up 231.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Dallas has put together a 29-46-4 record against the spread this season.
  • Sacramento has put together a 44-33-2 ATS record so far this season.

Mavericks and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Mavericks +35000 +14000 -
Kings +7000 +2500 -

