After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Eduardo Rodriguez) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)

Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Dubon reached base via a hit in 42 of 110 games last season (38.2%), including multiple hits in 7.3% of those games (eight of them).

He homered in 4.5% of his games last season (110 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon drove in a run in 18 of 110 games last season, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored a run in 25 of 110 games last season, with multiple runs in four of those games.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 41 .227 AVG .198 .266 OBP .235 .379 SLG .234 10 XBH 4 5 HR 0 18 RBI 6 18/8 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 55 GP 55 24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (32.7%) 5 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (5.5%) 13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (21.8%) 5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (9.1%)

