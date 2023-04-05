The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has a double and two walks while hitting .160.

Pena has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In six games played this season, he has not homered.

Pena has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four games this season (66.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings