On Tuesday, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 1-for-6 with a home run) in his last game against the Tigers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)

Alvarez had 144 hits with a .416 OBP.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked seventh, his on-base percentage ranked second, and he was second in the league in slugging.

Alvarez got a hit in 65.5% of his 148 games last year, with more than one hit in 29.1% of those contests.

In 34 of 148 games last year, he hit a long ball (23.0%). He went deep in 6.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 48.0% of his 148 games a year ago, Alvarez picked up an RBI (71 times). He also had 26 games with multiple RBIs (17.6%), and three or more RBIs in 10 games.

He came around to score 72 times in 148 games (48.6%) last season, including 26 occasions when he scored more than once (17.6%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 63 .296 AVG .318 .401 OBP .432 .624 SLG .600 41 XBH 27 20 HR 17 47 RBI 50 59/43 K/BB 47/44 0 SB 1 Home Away 78 GP 70 53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (62.9%) 19 (24.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (34.3%) 36 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (51.4%) 19 (24.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (21.4%) 34 (43.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 37 (52.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)