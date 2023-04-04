The Denver Nuggets (52-26) and the Houston Rockets (19-60) are slated to square off on Tuesday at Toyota Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Jalen Green is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Rockets' Last Game

The Rockets dropped their most recent game to the Lakers, 134-109, on Sunday. Green starred with 24 points, and also had three boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 24 3 7 0 0 2 Kevin Porter Jr. 20 3 2 1 0 6 Alperen Sengun 18 15 5 2 3 0

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun is the Rockets' top rebounder (8.8 per game), and he averages 14.8 points and 3.8 assists.

Green is the Rockets' top scorer (22.1 points per game) and assist man (3.7), and averages 3.7 rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr. is putting up a team-best 5.7 assists per contest. And he is contributing 19.0 points and 5.4 rebounds, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. is putting up 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Kenyon Martin Jr. gets the Rockets 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Porter Jr. 21.2 4.8 4.9 1.7 0.1 3.4 Jalen Green 24.9 3.0 4.2 0.8 0.1 2.1 Alperen Sengun 13.7 8.4 3.2 0.9 0.7 0.2 Jabari Smith Jr. 13.7 8.0 1.6 0.7 0.7 1.2 Kenyon Martin Jr. 14.8 5.1 1.0 0.3 0.5 1.1

