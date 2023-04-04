The Houston Rockets' (19-60) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Tuesday, April 4 matchup with the Denver Nuggets (52-26) at Toyota Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Rockets fell in their last outing 134-109 against the Lakers on Sunday. Jalen Green's team-leading 24 points paced the Rockets in the loss.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae'Sean Tate SF Out Knee 9.1 3.8 2.7

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Calf), Jamal Murray: Questionable (Thumb), Zeke Nnaji: Questionable (Knee)

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets put up an average of 110.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 112.4 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Houston has put together a 14-19 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

The Rockets are scoring 111.8 points per contest over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 110.5.

Houston connects on 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 32.6% rate (30th in NBA), compared to the 14.6 per outing its opponents make, shooting 37.6% from deep.

The Rockets average 107.6 points per 100 possessions (29th in league), while giving up 117.5 points per 100 possessions (29th in NBA).

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -9 230

