The Denver Nuggets (52-26) play the Houston Rockets (19-60) as 9.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and ALT2. The over/under in the matchup is set at 230.5.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -9.5 230.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 230.5 points in 33 of 79 outings.

Houston's games this season have had an average of 229.6 points, 0.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Houston is 32-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockets have won in 16, or 21.6%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Houston has a record of 3-21, a 12.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +350 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 22.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 36 46.2% 116.1 226.6 112.4 231.4 230.0 Rockets 33 41.8% 110.5 226.6 119.0 231.4 229.6

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Rockets have hit the over six times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.450, 18-22-0 record) than away (.359, 14-25-0).

The Rockets score an average of 110.5 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 112.4 the Nuggets give up.

Houston is 18-15 against the spread and 14-19 overall when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 43-35 9-10 36-42 Rockets 32-47 11-23 40-39

Rockets vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nuggets Rockets 116.1 Points Scored (PG) 110.5 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 25-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 18-15 29-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 14-19 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 119.0 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 28-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-13 30-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-19

