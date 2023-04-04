Rockets vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets (52-26) play the Houston Rockets (19-60) as 9.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and ALT2. The over/under in the matchup is set at 230.5.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-9.5
|230.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 230.5 points in 33 of 79 outings.
- Houston's games this season have had an average of 229.6 points, 0.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Houston is 32-47-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have won in 16, or 21.6%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Houston has a record of 3-21, a 12.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +350 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 22.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|36
|46.2%
|116.1
|226.6
|112.4
|231.4
|230.0
|Rockets
|33
|41.8%
|110.5
|226.6
|119.0
|231.4
|229.6
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Rockets have hit the over six times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.450, 18-22-0 record) than away (.359, 14-25-0).
- The Rockets score an average of 110.5 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 112.4 the Nuggets give up.
- Houston is 18-15 against the spread and 14-19 overall when it scores more than 112.4 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|43-35
|9-10
|36-42
|Rockets
|32-47
|11-23
|40-39
Rockets vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Rockets
|116.1
|110.5
|10
|29
|25-7
|18-15
|29-3
|14-19
|112.4
|119.0
|9
|28
|28-9
|20-13
|30-7
|14-19
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.