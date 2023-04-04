Rockets vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 4
The Houston Rockets (19-60), on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Toyota Center, face the Denver Nuggets (52-26). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and ALT2.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Rockets matchup.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-9)
|230
|-390
|+320
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-9.5)
|230.5
|-400
|+310
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-9)
|230
|-370
|+300
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-9.5)
|-
|-500
|+400
Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets' +288 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.1 points per game (10th in the NBA) while allowing 112.4 per contest (ninth in the league).
- The Rockets have been outscored by 8.5 points per game (posting 110.5 points per game, 29th in league, while conceding 119 per outing, 28th in NBA) and have a -673 scoring differential.
- These teams score a combined 226.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these teams average 231.4 points per game combined, 1.4 more points than this contest's total.
- Denver has compiled a 42-34-2 record against the spread this season.
- Houston has compiled a 29-44-6 record against the spread this season.
Rockets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|-
|-
|-
|Nuggets
|+800
|+330
|-
