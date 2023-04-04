(2-2) will match up with the (3-1) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 3 Ks, Kyle Gibson will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Orioles have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rangers (-145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (1-0, 7.20 ERA)

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Rangers were favored 58 times and won 25, or 43.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Rangers won 10 of their 20 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers hit 101 home runs at home last season (1.2 per game).

Texas averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .403 in home contests.

The Orioles were chosen as underdogs in 132 games last year and walked away with the win 64 times (48.5%) in those games.

Last season, the Orioles came away with a win 44 times in 91 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Baltimore averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing away from home last season (92 total in road outings).

The Orioles averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 away from home.

Rangers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Adolis García 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +800 - 4th

