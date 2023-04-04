Tuesday's contest features the Texas Rangers (3-1) and the Baltimore Orioles (2-2) matching up at Globe Life Field (on April 4) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 8-7 victory for the Rangers.

The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney against the Orioles and Kyle Gibson.

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 8, Orioles 7.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

Last season, the Rangers won 25 out of the 58 games, or 43.1%, in which they were favored.

Texas had a record of 10-10, a 50% win rate, when it was favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The Rangers have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Texas managed to score 707 runs (4.4 per game) last season.

The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule