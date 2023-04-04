Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mauricio Dubon -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on April 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)
- Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Dubon picked up a hit in 38.2% of his games last season (42 of 110), with at least two hits in eight of those contests (7.3%).
- He hit a home run in 4.5% of his games in 2022 (five of 110), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon picked up an RBI in 18 games last year out of 110 (16.4%), including multiple RBIs in 4.5% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
- He came around to score 25 times in 110 games (22.7%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (3.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.227
|AVG
|.198
|.266
|OBP
|.235
|.379
|SLG
|.234
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|0
|18
|RBI
|6
|18/8
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|24 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (32.7%)
|5 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (5.5%)
|13 (23.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (21.8%)
|5 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (23.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (9.1%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
- Manning starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the 25-year-old righty started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- Over his 12 appearances last season he finished with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.175 WHIP, compiling a 2-3 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.