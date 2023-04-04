The Houston Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. included, take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Porter produced 20 points in a 134-109 loss versus the Lakers.

With prop bets available for Porter, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kevin Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.0 21.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 4.8 Assists 5.5 5.7 4.9 PRA 30.5 30.1 30.9 PR 24.5 24.4 26 3PM 2.5 2.4 3.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Porter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kevin Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Kevin Porter Jr. has made 6.6 shots per game, which accounts for 11.8% of his team's total makes.

Porter is averaging 6.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Rockets average the eighth-most possessions per game with 102.7. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked ninth in the league, giving up 112.4 points per contest.

Allowing 40.6 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are 16th in the NBA, allowing 25.7 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11.3 makes per game, second in the NBA.

Kevin Porter Jr. vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 32 23 6 5 5 0 1 11/28/2022 29 12 4 6 4 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porter or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.