The Houston Rockets, with Kenyon Martin Jr., face off versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Martin, in his most recent showing, had 11 points in a 134-109 loss to the Lakers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Martin's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.7 14.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.1 Assists -- 1.5 1.0 PRA 21.5 19.7 20.9 PR 19.5 18.2 19.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.1



Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Nuggets

Martin is responsible for taking 9.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.7 per game.

Martin is averaging 2.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Martin's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.4 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the eighth-most possessions per game with 102.7.

The Nuggets are the ninth-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.4 points per game.

The Nuggets allow 40.6 rebounds per game, best in the league.

The Nuggets give up 25.7 assists per contest, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11.3 makes per game, second in the NBA.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 27 15 3 2 0 0 2 11/30/2022 19 3 2 2 0 0 0 11/28/2022 28 15 6 1 2 0 0

