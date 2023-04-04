After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Jung At The Plate (2022)

Jung hit .204 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.

Jung got a hit in 57.7% of his 26 games last season, with at least two hits in 15.4% of those contests.

He homered in 15.4% of his games in 2022 (four of 26), including 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In nine of 26 games last year (34.6%), Jung drove in a run, and three of those games (11.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

He crossed home in eight of 26 games a year ago (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 11 .196 AVG .214 .224 OBP .250 .339 SLG .524 5 XBH 5 1 HR 4 4 RBI 11 24/2 K/BB 15/2 2 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 11 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

