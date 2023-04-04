Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)
- Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.
- In 50.4% of his games last year (64 of 127), Heim got a base hit, and in 23 of those games (18.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He homered in 16 games a year ago (out of 127 opportunities, 12.6%), going deep in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim picked up an RBI in 32 of 127 games last season (25.2%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He crossed the plate in 40 of 127 games last season (31.5%), including scoring more than once in 7.1% of his games (nine times).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.227
|AVG
|.226
|.274
|OBP
|.318
|.412
|SLG
|.387
|19
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|23
|40/12
|K/BB
|47/29
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|68
|30 (50.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (50.0%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (17.6%)
|18 (30.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (32.4%)
|8 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|15 (25.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allowed 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Gibson (1-0) makes the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 7.20 ERA ranks 84th, 1.400 WHIP ranks 65th, and 5.4 K/9 ranks 74th.
