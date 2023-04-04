Jalen Green's Houston Rockets hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Green tallied 24 points and seven assists in his previous game, which ended in a 134-109 loss versus the Lakers.

With prop bets in place for Green, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.1 24.9 Rebounds 2.5 3.7 3.0 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.2 PRA 29.5 29.5 32.1 PR 25.5 25.8 27.9 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.1



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Nuggets

Green has taken 17.8 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 18.5% and 16.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 21.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Green's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.4 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 102.7 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

The Nuggets concede 112.4 points per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

Allowing 40.6 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are ranked 16th in the league, allowing 25.7 per game.

The Nuggets are the second-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Green vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 19 17 2 5 3 0 1 11/30/2022 35 16 3 3 1 0 0 11/28/2022 31 17 2 7 1 0 0

