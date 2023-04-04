Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Adolis Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Adolis García At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .250 with 34 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 107th and he was 40th in slugging.
- Garcia got a hit in 69.2% of his 156 games last season, with at least two hits in 23.1% of them.
- Including the 156 games he played in last season, he homered in 26 of them (16.7%), going deep in 4.1% of his trips to home plate.
- Garcia picked up an RBI in 41.7% of his games last season (65 of 156), with two or more RBIs in 20 of those contests (12.8%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.
- He came around to score in 73 of his 156 games a year ago (46.8%), with two or more runs scored 13 times (8.3%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|79
|.255
|AVG
|.244
|.311
|OBP
|.293
|.479
|SLG
|.435
|31
|XBH
|35
|15
|HR
|12
|58
|RBI
|43
|96/21
|K/BB
|87/21
|12
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|79
|55 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|53 (67.1%)
|17 (22.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (24.1%)
|38 (49.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (44.3%)
|14 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (15.2%)
|32 (41.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (41.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allowed 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- The Orioles are sending Gibson (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.20), 65th in WHIP (1.400), and 74th in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
