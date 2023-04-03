Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Yordan Alvarez (coming off going 3-for-5 with an RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)
- Alvarez had 144 hits and a .416 OBP.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action last season, he ranked seventh in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Alvarez picked up a base hit in 97 of 148 games last year (65.5%), with more than one hit in 43 of those games (29.1%).
- He hit a home run in 34 games a year ago (out of 148 opportunities, 23.0%), leaving the ballpark in 6.6% of his plate appearances.
- Alvarez drove in a run in 48.0% of his 148 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 17.6% of those contests (26). He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.
- He scored in 72 of 148 games last year (48.6%), including 26 multi-run games (17.6%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|63
|.296
|AVG
|.318
|.401
|OBP
|.432
|.624
|SLG
|.600
|41
|XBH
|27
|20
|HR
|17
|47
|RBI
|50
|59/43
|K/BB
|47/44
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|70
|53 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (62.9%)
|19 (24.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (34.3%)
|36 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (51.4%)
|19 (24.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (21.4%)
|34 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|37 (52.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
- Boyd will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old lefty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went a scoreless third of an inning.
- In 10 games last season he finished with a 2-0 record and had a 1.35 ERA and a 0.975 WHIP.
