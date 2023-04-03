Stars vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (41-21-14) and Nashville Predators (38-29-8) play at American Airlines Center on Monday, April 3 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO. The Stars lost to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in their most recent outing, while the Predators are coming off a 6-1 victory against the St. Louis Blues.
Stars vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-195)
|Predators (+165)
|6
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have put together a 32-20 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 15-5 (winning 75.0%).
- The Stars have a 66.1% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 38 of 76 games this season.
Stars vs. Predators Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|259 (8th)
|Goals
|207 (28th)
|209 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|218 (12th)
|56 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (24th)
|39 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (13th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas went over in six of its past 10 games.
- The average amount of goals in the Stars' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 259 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Stars have allowed the sixth-fewest goals in league action this season, 209 (2.8 per game).
- The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +50.
