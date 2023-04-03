On Monday, Mauricio Dubon (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)

  • Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Dubon got a hit in 38.2% of his 110 games last year, with at least two hits in 7.3% of those contests.
  • He hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games in 2022 (five of 110), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Dubon picked up an RBI in 16.4% of his games last season (18 of 110), with two or more RBIs in five of them (4.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored in 22.7% of his games last season (25 of 110), with more than one run on four occasions (3.6%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 41
.227 AVG .198
.266 OBP .235
.379 SLG .234
10 XBH 4
5 HR 0
18 RBI 6
18/8 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 2
Home Away
55 GP 55
24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (32.7%)
5 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (5.5%)
13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (21.8%)
5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (9.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, 1.0 per game).
  • Boyd gets the call to start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
  • The 32-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen and threw a scoreless third of an inning in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Houston Astros.
  • In 10 games last season he finished with a 2-0 record and had a 1.35 ERA and a 0.975 WHIP.
