Adolis Garcia -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 3 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Adolis García At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .250 with 34 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 107th and he was 40th in slugging.
  • In 69.2% of his games last season (108 of 156), Garcia got a base hit, and in 36 of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He homered in 26 games a year ago (out of 156 opportunities, 16.7%), going deep in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garcia drove in a run in 65 out of 156 games last year (41.7%), with two or more RBIz in 20 of those games (12.8%).
  • He came around to score 73 times in 156 games (46.8%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (8.3%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
77 GP 79
.255 AVG .244
.311 OBP .293
.479 SLG .435
31 XBH 35
15 HR 12
58 RBI 43
96/21 K/BB 87/21
12 SB 13
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Bradish will start for the Orioles, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 26-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
  • Over his 23 appearances last season he finished with a 4-7 record, had a 4.90 ERA, and a 1.402 WHIP.
