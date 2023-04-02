Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez -- 3-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)
- Alvarez racked up 144 hits with a .416 on-base percentage.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked seventh, his on-base percentage ranked second, and he was second in the league in slugging.
- Alvarez had a hit in 97 of 148 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 43 of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 23.0% of his games last year (34 of 148), and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez drove in a run in 71 games last season out of 148 (48.0%), including multiple RBIs in 17.6% of those games (26 times) and three or more RBIs on 10 occasions..
- In 48.6% of his 148 games last season, he scored a run (72 times). He had 26 games with multiple runs in 2022 (17.6%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|63
|.296
|AVG
|.318
|.401
|OBP
|.432
|.624
|SLG
|.600
|41
|XBH
|27
|20
|HR
|17
|47
|RBI
|50
|59/43
|K/BB
|47/44
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|70
|53 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (62.9%)
|19 (24.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (34.3%)
|36 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (51.4%)
|19 (24.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (21.4%)
|34 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|37 (52.9%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Clevinger will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- The 32-year-old right-hander started and threw zero innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In 23 games last season he compiled a 7-7 record and had a 4.33 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP.
