Anthony Davis and Jalen Green are two players to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) and the Houston Rockets (19-59) go head to head at Toyota Center on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Rockets' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Rockets topped the Pistons 121-115. With 33 points, Kevin Porter Jr. was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Porter Jr. 33 3 1 4 0 7 Jalen Green 32 1 5 0 0 2 Kenyon Martin Jr. 15 6 1 0 2 0

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun is averaging a team-high 8.7 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 14.7 points and 3.8 assists, making 55.7% of his shots from the floor.

Green is the Rockets' top scorer (22 points per game), and he contributes 3.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Porter is the Rockets' top assist man (5.8 per game), and he produces 19 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr. gets the Rockets 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Rockets receive 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Kenyon Martin Jr..

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Porter Jr. 21.9 5.4 5.3 1.7 0.1 3 Jalen Green 23.6 3.3 3.6 0.9 0.1 2.1 Alperen Sengun 13.2 7.8 3.3 0.8 0.6 0.2 Jabari Smith Jr. 14.1 8 1.6 0.7 0.7 1.2 Kenyon Martin Jr. 15.3 5.4 1.2 0.4 0.5 1

