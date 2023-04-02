The Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) square off against the Houston Rockets (19-59) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA. The matchup's point total is 232.5.

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -10.5 232.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 232.5 points in 30 of 78 games this season.
  • Houston has had an average of 229.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Houston is 32-46-0 ATS this year.
  • The Rockets have come away with 16 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Houston has won one of its 12 games, or 8.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +450 on the moneyline.
  • Houston has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Rockets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 39 50.6% 116.5 227 116.5 235.3 232.1
Rockets 30 38.5% 110.5 227 118.8 235.3 229.5

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • Houston is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.
  • Five of the Rockets' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Houston has been better against the spread at home (18-21-0) than on the road (14-25-0) this year.
  • The Rockets put up 6.0 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Lakers give up to opponents (116.5).
  • Houston is 14-7 against the spread and 11-10 overall when it scores more than 116.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 39-38 0-0 39-38
Rockets 32-46 7-18 39-39

Rockets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Lakers Rockets
116.5
Points Scored (PG)
 110.5
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
27-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 14-7
28-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 11-10
116.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.8
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 28
17-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 20-13
17-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.