Rockets vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 2
The Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) match up with the Houston Rockets (19-59) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Rockets matchup.
Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Rockets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-11.5)
|236
|-625
|+470
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-11.5)
|236.5
|-650
|+475
|Tipico
|-
|233.5
|+450
|-600
Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 116.5 points per game (ninth in the league) while giving up 116.5 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +2 scoring differential overall.
- The Rockets' -648 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.5 points per game (29th in NBA) while giving up 118.8 per outing (28th in league).
- These teams are scoring 227 points per game between them, nine fewer than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 235.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 38-36-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Houston has covered 29 times in 78 matchups with a spread this year.
Rockets and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|-
|-
|-
|Lakers
|+2200
|+1000
|-473
