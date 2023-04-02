On Sunday, Robbie Grossman (on the back of going 2-for-3 with two RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the Phillies.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate (2022)

Grossman hit .209 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 56 walks.

Grossman got a hit 60 times last season in 131 games (45.8%), including 18 multi-hit games (13.7%).

He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 131 opportunities, 5.3%), going deep in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

Grossman drove in a run in 33 of 131 games last season (25.2%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored a run in 26.7% of his 131 games last season, with two or more runs in 3.8% of those games (five).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 67 .209 AVG .210 .307 OBP .313 .330 SLG .297 11 XBH 16 5 HR 2 25 RBI 20 63/25 K/BB 66/31 2 SB 4 Home Away 61 GP 70 27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (47.1%) 8 (13.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.3%) 14 (23.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (30.0%) 5 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (2.9%) 19 (31.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (20.0%)

