Reggie Bullock plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, a 129-122 loss versus the Heat, Bullock put up two points.

With prop bets available for Bullock, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Reggie Bullock Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.3 8.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.9 Assists -- 1.4 1.4 PRA -- 12.4 14.8 PR 11.5 11 13.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.3



Reggie Bullock Insights vs. the Hawks

Bullock is responsible for attempting 7.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.1 per game.

Bullock is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Bullock's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 99.6 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 24th in the NBA, giving up 117.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Hawks are ranked 20th in the league, allowing 44.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have conceded 26.0 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

The Hawks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Reggie Bullock vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 36 18 2 2 4 0 1

