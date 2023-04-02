The Texas Rangers (2-0) and the Philadelphia Phillies (0-2) will clash in an early-season game on Sunday, April 2 at Globe Life Field, with Martin Perez getting the nod for the Rangers and Bailey Falter toeing the rubber for the Phillies. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:08 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Phillies +105 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Falter - PHI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Rangers won 25 out of the 58 games, or 43.1%, in which they were favored.

Last season, the Rangers won 21 of their 39 games, or 53.8%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers hit 101 home runs at home last season (1.2 per game).

Texas had a .403 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Phillies were underdogs in 70 games last season and came away with the win 33 times (47.1%) in those contests.

Last season, the Phillies came away with a win 23 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Philadelphia hit 98 home runs on the road last season (1.2 per game).

The Phillies averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .403 on the road.

Rangers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+160) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+190) Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Corey Seager 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +800 - 4th

