Dejounte Murray and Luka Doncic are two players to watch when the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) and the Dallas Mavericks (37-41) face off at State Farm Arena on Sunday. Gametime is slated for 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Hawks

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks lost their most recent game to the Heat, 129-122, on Saturday. Doncic was their leading scorer with 42 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 42 10 8 2 0 2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 31 6 7 0 0 6 Kyrie Irving 23 3 8 0 0 1

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic is No. 1 on the Mavericks in scoring (32.9 points per game), rebounding (8.7) and assists (8.1), shooting 49.9% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range with 2.8 triples per game. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Mavericks receive 26.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Kyrie Irving.

Christian Wood is posting 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 51.9% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 40.0% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per contest.

Reggie Bullock is posting 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 19.5 5.6 5.5 0.6 0.4 2.1 Kyrie Irving 16.4 3.5 3.5 0.8 0.7 1.5 Christian Wood 12.5 5.1 2.8 0.6 0.7 1.0 Jaden Hardy 14.2 3.2 2.6 0.7 0.3 2.9 Reggie Bullock 8.5 4.9 1.4 0.3 0.0 2.3

